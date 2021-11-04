November 4: NJ narrowly reelects Democrat governor. Starbucks debuts new holiday cups.

Starbucks’ four new cup designs for 2021 are known as “Wrapping Paper,” “Ribbons,” “Holiday Lights” and “Candy Cane.” (Starbucks)

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Phil Murphy narrowly reelected governor in New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

2. ‘Rust’ shooting may have been ‘sabotage’: Armorer’s attorney

FILE – This Oct. 23, 2021, file photo, shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director. Experts predict a tremendous legal fallout. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

3. Cathy James, last seen by police, was confused on bodycam

Police say they responded to a call involving 60-year-old Cathy James after she repeatedly walked into the wrong house, confused about where she was. Her family says she has schizophrenia and was likely having a mental health episode.

4. Divided Dems call for new strategy after loss in Virginia

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Starbucks debuts holiday cups, all-new seasonal beverage for 2021

For those of you into $5 cups of coffee, this is the happiest time of the year.

🔴 Ahmaud Arbery jury seated, made up of one black, 11 white members.

🔴 National Cathedral hosts Colin Powell memorial service.

🔴 Retailers dream of holiday riches despite supply chain snarls.

