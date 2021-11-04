November 4: NJ narrowly reelects Democrat governor. Starbucks debuts new holiday cups.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Phil Murphy narrowly reelected governor in New Jersey
2. ‘Rust’ shooting may have been ‘sabotage’: Armorer’s attorney
3. Cathy James, last seen by police, was confused on bodycam
4. Divided Dems call for new strategy after loss in Virginia
📱 [Trending] this morning
Starbucks debuts holiday cups, all-new seasonal beverage for 2021
For those of you into $5 cups of coffee, this is the happiest time of the year.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Ahmaud Arbery jury seated, made up of one black, 11 white members.
🔴 National Cathedral hosts Colin Powell memorial service.
🔴 Retailers dream of holiday riches despite supply chain snarls.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.