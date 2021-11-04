November 4: NJ narrowly reelects Democrat governor. Starbucks debuts new holiday cups.

Starbucks’ four new cup designs for 2021 are known as “Wrapping Paper,” “Ribbons,” “Holiday Lights” and “Candy Cane.” (Starbucks)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

FILE – This Oct. 23, 2021, file photo, shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director. Experts predict a tremendous legal fallout. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Police say they responded to a call involving 60-year-old Cathy James after she repeatedly walked into the wrong house, confused about where she was. Her family says she has schizophrenia and was likely having a mental health episode.

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

For those of you into $5 cups of coffee, this is the happiest time of the year.

🔴 Ahmaud Arbery jury seated, made up of one black, 11 white members.

🔴 National Cathedral hosts Colin Powell memorial service.

🔴 Retailers dream of holiday riches despite supply chain snarls.

