November 4: State Department issues ‘worldwide caution’ alert for US citizens. Earth will cross warming threshold this decade: Study

Good morning! It’s Saturday Nov. 4, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. US employers pulled back on hiring in October
2. Biden in Maine to mourn with Lewiston community after shootings
3. Earth will cross warming threshold this decade: Study
4. State Department issues ‘worldwide caution’ alert for US citizens
📱 [Trending] this morning
CHILD CARE IN US IS UNAFFORDABLE, COSTS CONTINUE TO RISE
Rising costs are putting a strain on parents already struggling to afford child care.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Time once again to set the clocks back one hour (except in Arizona, Hawaii and a handful of other places), as daylight saving time comes to an end. Enjoy the extra hour of sleep.
🔴 The Breeders’ Cup Classic horse race will take place at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.
🔴 The Muhammad Ali Center will issue its annual Humanitarian Awards to honor and celebrate individuals striving “to make a difference in their communities and the world.”
