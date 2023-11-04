November 4: State Department issues ‘worldwide caution’ alert for US citizens. Earth will cross warming threshold this decade: Study

An Israeli army flare is seen over the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Good morning! It’s Saturday Nov. 4, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., on April 4, 2023. The hot jobs market has been defying a weakening economy and confounding the Federal Reserve for months, but now shows signs of cooling. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Schemengees Bar and Grille, one of the sites of last week’s mass shooting, to lay a bouquet of flowers Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A man cools off in a fountain during a hot and sunny day of summer in Madrid, Spain, July 19, 2023. Human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on Earth, according to a new report issued Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, by Climate Central. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Israeli armored personnel carriers and tanks move towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel Wednesday, Nov.1, 2023. Israeli ground forces have been operating in Gaza in recent days as Israel presses ahead with its war against Hamas militants. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Rising costs are putting a strain on parents already struggling to afford child care.

Lova Robinson, 4, plays with bubbles at the Bumble Art Studio day care in Astoria, Ore., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. From Oregon to New York, demand for child care far exceeds supply. Families are growing increasingly desperate as providers deal with staffing shortages exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as historically low pay worsened by inflation. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Time once again to set the clocks back one hour (except in Arizona, Hawaii and a handful of other places), as daylight saving time comes to an end. Enjoy the extra hour of sleep.

🔴 The Breeders’ Cup Classic horse race will take place at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

🔴 The Muhammad Ali Center will issue its annual Humanitarian Awards to honor and celebrate individuals striving “to make a difference in their communities and the world.”

