November 5: Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania. Nike splits with Kyrie Irving.

Greg Nash/Associated Press-Morry Gash

Good morning! It’s Saturday, November 5, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

Greg Nash/Associated Press-Morry Gash

2. Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”(AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

3. Early voting in Georgia hits record high despite new law

Sen. Raphael Warnock, left, and Herschel Walker

4. Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform

DON’T LICK THE POISON TOAD, PARK SERVICE WARNS

Officials said the Sonoran Desert toad (Bufo alvarius), one of the largest toads in North America, secretes a potent toxin that experts say can make people sick if they handle the frog or get the poison in their mouths.

(National Park Service)

🔴 President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump will all be in Pennsylvania Saturday to stump for candidates ahead of Tuesday’s election.

🔴 Pat Benatar, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran are among the inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to be honored at a Saturday night ceremony.

