November 5: Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania. Nike splits with Kyrie Irving.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, November 5, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania
2. Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
3. Early voting in Georgia hits record high despite new law
4. Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform
📱 [Trending] this morning
DON’T LICK THE POISON TOAD, PARK SERVICE WARNS
Officials said the Sonoran Desert toad (Bufo alvarius), one of the largest toads in North America, secretes a potent toxin that experts say can make people sick if they handle the frog or get the poison in their mouths.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump will all be in Pennsylvania Saturday to stump for candidates ahead of Tuesday’s election.
🔴 Pat Benatar, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran are among the inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to be honored at a Saturday night ceremony.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.