November 5: Inside the ‘Rust’ set shooting. Tiny house fetches giant price in Boston suburb.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Lawyer on ‘Rust’ shooting: ‘Somebody is going to get charged’
2. GOP trucker Ed Durr beats top NJ lawmaker
3. Alec Baldwin’s complicated life away from the cameras
4. Pfizer COVID-19 pill cuts hospital, death risk by 90%
📱 [Trending] this morning
Tiny house in wealthy Boston suburb sells for $315,000
Real estate prices have officially gone insane.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Health care workers walk out over vaccine mandates.
🔴 National Cathedral hosts Colin Powell memorial service.
🔴 ABBA release first new album in 40 years.
