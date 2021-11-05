November 5: Inside the ‘Rust’ set shooting. Tiny house fetches giant price in Boston suburb.

A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb stands next to trees and shrubs Sept. 30, 2021, in Newton, Mass. The house has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Lawyer on ‘Rust’ shooting: ‘Somebody is going to get charged’

2. GOP trucker Ed Durr beats top NJ lawmaker

Edward Durr Facebook Page/Getty Images

3. Alec Baldwin’s complicated life away from the cameras

FILE – In this Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters. Experts predict a tremendous legal fallout after Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” in New Mexico and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

4. Pfizer COVID-19 pill cuts hospital, death risk by 90%

FILE – The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company’s headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York. Pfizer beat third-quarter expectations, Tuesday, Nov. 2, and raised its 2021 forecast again even as sales of its top product, the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, slipped in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Tiny house in wealthy Boston suburb sells for $315,000

Real estate prices have officially gone insane.

FILE — A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb stands next to trees and shrubs Sept. 30, 2021, in Newton, Mass. The house has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price almost $450,000. The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) house sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty’s Hans Brings Results agency. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP, File)

🔴 Health care workers walk out over vaccine mandates.

🔴 National Cathedral hosts Colin Powell memorial service.

🔴 ABBA release first new album in 40 years.

