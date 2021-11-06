November 6: Bipartisan infrastructure bill heading to Biden’s desk. And scientists take a chilling look at what your temperatures could be without action on emissions.

Reversing these outcomes is possible, but it will take aggressive cuts to carbon emissions and a rapid expansion of renewable energy use — things top-of-mind for those at a global climate conference this month. (Climate Central)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accompanied by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., left and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer D-Md. speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, as the House is considering President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

This undated photo provided by David Robinson shows his son, Daniel Robinson, in Arizona. The 24-year-old geologist went missing from a field site outside of Phoenix in June 2021. (Courtesy of David Robinson via AP)

Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as Susan Hughes, the great aunt of Anthony Huber, enters the courtroom during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Anthony Huber was one of two men who Rittenhouse killed on Aug. 25, 2020. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Back in late August when Packers QB Rodgers was asked about his vaccination status, he said: “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” (AP Foto/Rick Scuteri)

📱 [Trending] this morning

PROJECTIONS FROM THE SCIENTISTS AT CLIMATE CONTROL ARE ENOUGH TO GIVE ONE PAUSE.

Climate activists march through the streets of Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland’s biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 No. 2 Cincinnati hosts Tulsa and No. 5 Michigan State visits Purdue in NCAA football.

🔴 Tom Hanks is “Finch” on Apple TV+, while “Spencer” and Marvel’s “Eternals” are in theaters.

🔴 The clock: Fall back, as daylight saving time gives way to standard time at 2 a.m. Sunday.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.