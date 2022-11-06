November 6: Polls favor GOP to win control of House and on anniversary of Astroworld tragedy, what has changed?

FILE – Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Good morning! It’s Sunday November 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

The U.S. Capitol is seen from the East Front Plaza on Monday, June 27, 2022. (Greg Nash / The Hill)

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 28: Aaron Carter performs at TuneIn and Heard Well Radio’s Launch Party at TuneIn Studios on April 28, 2017 in Venice, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for TuneIn)

Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris celebrates the last out in the top of the seventh inning in Game 6 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Twitter page of Elon Musk is seen on the screen of a computer in Sausalito, Calif., on Monday, April 25, 2022. On Monday, Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for about $44 billion. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Pink bows tied across downtown Houston mark the one-year anniversary of the horrific concert tragedy at the Travis Scott Astroworld concert where a crowd surge killed 10 people, hospitalized 25 and injured hundreds. Many questions remain on whether enough or anything has changed in its wake to keep concertgoers safe.

FILE – Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. The families of two people who died during last year’s deadly festival have settled wrongful death lawsuits they had filed, according to attorneys. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Daylight Saving Time ends: At 2:00 a.m. Standard Time clocks go back one hour, giving the nation an extra hour in bed.

🔴 Donald Trump addresses rally in Florida: The Save America rally in Miami will features remarks by former President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who is running for reelection.

🔴 Stranger Things Day: It’s the 5th annual Stranger Things Day, celebrated with screenings and both in-person and online events in various venues across the North America.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.