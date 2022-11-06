November 6: Polls favor GOP to win control of House and on anniversary of Astroworld tragedy, what has changed?

Good morning! It’s Sunday November 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Polls favor GOP to win control of House, but upset possible
2. Singer Aaron Carter passes away at 34
3. Houston Astros win World Series
4. Twitter officially starts $7.99 blue checkmark subscription
📱 [Trending] this morning
ON ANNIVERSARY OF ASTROWORLD TRAGEDY, WHAT HAS CHANGED?
Pink bows tied across downtown Houston mark the one-year anniversary of the horrific concert tragedy at the Travis Scott Astroworld concert where a crowd surge killed 10 people, hospitalized 25 and injured hundreds. Many questions remain on whether enough or anything has changed in its wake to keep concertgoers safe.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Daylight Saving Time ends: At 2:00 a.m. Standard Time clocks go back one hour, giving the nation an extra hour in bed.
🔴 Donald Trump addresses rally in Florida: The Save America rally in Miami will features remarks by former President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who is running for reelection.
🔴 Stranger Things Day: It’s the 5th annual Stranger Things Day, celebrated with screenings and both in-person and online events in various venues across the North America.
