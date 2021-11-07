November 7: Leaders in Houston attempt to untangle what went wrong at the deadly Astroworld concert. And a familiar face prepares for his Broadway debut as one of American literature’s most beloved characters.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Houston leaders seek clues for concert mishap that killed 8
2. Packers’ Aaron Rodgers lashes out at criticism over his COVID-19 diagnosis
3. Roads, transit, internet: What’s in the infrastructure bill
4. Iraqi prime minister survives drone assassination bid
📱 [Trending] this morning
KINNEAR PREPARES (AGAIN) FOR BROADWAY DEBUT
AFTER HIS FIRST SHOT AT PLAYING ATTICUS FINCH WAS SHUT DOWN BY THE PANDEMIC, THE “AS GOOD AS IT GETS” ACTOR IS GETTING A SECOND CHANCE TO MAKE A GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Need for Speed I: The New York and Los Angeles marathons hit the pavement today.
🔴 “Dexter’s” 2013 farewell irked fans. Can “Dexter: New Blood,” debuting on Showtime, atone?
🔴 Tougher than leather: Major League Baseball’s Gold Glove winners are announced.
🔴 The Need for Speed II: NASCAR’s Season Finale 500 revs up at Phoenix Speedway.
🔴 The Aaron Rodgers-less Packers visit the Chiefs and the Rams host the Titans in NFL football.
