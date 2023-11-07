November 7: Off-year elections bring big interest nationwide. Netanyahu vows continuing Gaza ‘presence.’

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Nov. 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. 2023 Election: Most-watched races to keep an eye on Tuesday
2. A month into war, Netanyahu says Israel will have an ‘overall security’ role in Gaza indefinitely
3. How much is the migrant crisis costing American taxpayers?
4. COLIN STRICKLAND CONTINUES TESTIFYING IN KAITLIN ARMSTRONG’S TRIAL
NASA unveils new, ultraviolet image of Jupiter
New photos show different features of the gas giant than ever seen before.
🔴 It’s Election Day in many states, and in a closely watched Ohio vote, citizens will decide on a ballot measure that would establish a state constitutional right to abortion.
🔴 Actresses Millie Bobby Brown and America Ferrera will be honored at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards ceremony in New York City.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Uber and eBay report their quarterly results.
