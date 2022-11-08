November 8: Election Day is here. What to watch in the midterms

Tracking the current odds in every battleground Senate race.

With the 2022 midterms just hours away, Senate races in the country’s battleground states look closer than ever.

FILE – The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunset on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 8, 2022. Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for two years. But they may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans could make big gains in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy, advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years and the traditional losses in a new president’s first midterm election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Vandalia. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

FILE – A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Nov. 1, 2022. The Justice Department will send monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in Tuesday’s elections. The 64 jurisdictions where federal monitors are being sent include Maricopa County, Arizona, where there have been reports of people watching ballot boxes, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 drawings pass without a jackpot winner.

The display panel advertising the tickets for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, are shown at a convenience store, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

🔴 The big story of the day: the midterm election.

🔴 The United Nations climate change conference continues in Egypt.

🔴 Earnings season is winding down, with Disney, News Corp. and DuPont announcing quarterly results.

