November 8: Election Day is here. What to watch in the midterms

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 drawings pass without a jackpot winner.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The big story of the day: the midterm election.
🔴 The United Nations climate change conference continues in Egypt.
🔴 Earnings season is winding down, with Disney, News Corp. and DuPont announcing quarterly results.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.