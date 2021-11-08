November 8: Travis Scott sued over Astroworld concert. Here’s what we hate at Thanksgiving.

A Thanksgiving meal is seen in an undated file photo. (Getty Images)

Credit: Lucas Naccarati via Storyful

Two people who knew an unidentified victim of a fatal incident at the Houston Astroworld concert embrace at a memorial on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

FILE – Passengers walk through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Oct. 27, 2020. More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated — with a few exceptions. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

M.J. Eberhart, 83, arrives on the summit of Mount Hayes on the Appalachian Trail, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Gorham, New Hampshire. Eberhart, who goes by the trail name of Nimblewill Nomad, is the oldest person to hike the entire 2,193-mile Appalachian Trail. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Is it Aunt Gertie’s Brussels sprouts? Your mom’s green bean casserole? Here’s what we hate.

🔴 Investigation into Astroworld festival debacle continues.

🔴 Former President Obama speaks at climate summit.

🔴 The U.S. Supreme Court holds a hearing on FISA warrants.

