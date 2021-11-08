November 8: Travis Scott sued over Astroworld concert. Here’s what we hate at Thanksgiving.

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Travis Scott reportedly sued over Astroworld concert in Houston
2. Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths
3. How US rules on international travel are changing
4. ‘Nimblewill Nomad’ becomes oldest to hike Appalachian Trail
📱 [Trending] this morning
These are the most hated Thanksgiving foods, survey says
Is it Aunt Gertie’s Brussels sprouts? Your mom’s green bean casserole? Here’s what we hate.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Investigation into Astroworld festival debacle continues.
🔴 Former President Obama speaks at climate summit.
🔴 The U.S. Supreme Court holds a hearing on FISA warrants.
