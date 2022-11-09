November 9: Control of Congress still undecided as Dems show surprising strength. Stirewalt says McCarthy will need help as speaker.

Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for Senate John Fetterman and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Nov. 9, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

2. Stirewalt: McCarthy needs ‘cavalry to come’ to aid of GOP

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) points to a reporter during a press event on Thursday, September 29, 2022 to discuss their ‘Commitment to America’ plan.

3. Trump: My endorsements made Ron DeSantis

4. Florida, once a swing state, increasingly a GOP stronghold

Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at an election night party after winning his race for reelection in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, as his wife Casey listens. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

📱 [Trending] this morning

REPORT: INFLATION DRIVING AMERICANS TO SECOND JOBS

Millions of Americans trying to make ends meet are finding side hustles, extra jobs and other ways to bring in additional income.

FILE – A help-wanted sign hangs in the front window of the Bar Harbor Tea Room, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Bar Harbor, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Tropical Storm Nicole will hit the Bahamas. The storm is expected to become a hurricane and strike Florida later this week.

🔴 The 56th annual Country Music Association Awards will be broadcast live on ABC.

🔴  In Egypt, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change continues. The annual summit aims to encourage governments to limit carbon emissions.

