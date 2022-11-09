November 9: Control of Congress still undecided as Dems show surprising strength. Stirewalt says McCarthy will need help as speaker.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Nov. 9, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
2. Stirewalt: McCarthy needs ‘cavalry to come’ to aid of GOP
3. Trump: My endorsements made Ron DeSantis
4. Florida, once a swing state, increasingly a GOP stronghold
REPORT: INFLATION DRIVING AMERICANS TO SECOND JOBS
Millions of Americans trying to make ends meet are finding side hustles, extra jobs and other ways to bring in additional income.
🔴 Tropical Storm Nicole will hit the Bahamas. The storm is expected to become a hurricane and strike Florida later this week.
🔴 The 56th annual Country Music Association Awards will be broadcast live on ABC.
🔴 In Egypt, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change continues. The annual summit aims to encourage governments to limit carbon emissions.
