November 9: US jets strike weapons facility in Syria. Israel-Hamas war sparks tension here at home.

Updated:
FILE - U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2023. The U.S. is beefing up its use of fighter jets around the strategic Strait of Hormuz to protect ships from Iranian seizures, a senior defense official said Friday, July 14, adding that the U.S. is increasingly concerned about the growing ties between Iran, Russia and Syria across the Middle East. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Nov. 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. US conducts airstrikes on weapons facility in Syria

2. Will results in Ohio, Virginia shift 2024 strategies for both parties?

People hold signs urging a vote for a constitutional amendment seeking to protect abortion rights in Ohio in the parking lot of the Hamilton County Board of Elections during early in-person voting in Cincinnati, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

3. GOP candidates at third debate hit Trump, back Israel

Republican presidential candidates from left, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, participate in a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

4. Israel-Hamas war provokes division among Americans, impacts businesses

TOPSHOT – A demonstrator paints over the Manhattan bridge during a rally in support of Palestinians in New York City on November 7, 2023. Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza the following day. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

FDA APPROVES NEW VERSION OF DIABETES DRUG MOUNJARO FOR WEIGHT LOSS

Zepbound is the latest diabetes drug approved for chronic weight management, joining Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, a high-dose version of its diabetes treatment Ozempic. Both are weekly injections.

FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from Eli Lilly and Co. approved to treat type 2 diabetes under the brand name Mounjaro, helped people with the disease who were overweight or had obesity lose up to 16% of their body weight, or more than 34 pounds, over nearly 17 months, the company said on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
📅 What we're watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will be in Illinois to meet with representatives of the United Auto Workers, who recently reached an agreement with major U.S. car manufacturers.

🔴 Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in San Francisco to discuss key economic issues.

🔴 Forbes will launch its “Top Creators” list, a ranking of the most powerful internet influencers.

