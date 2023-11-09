November 9: US jets strike weapons facility in Syria. Israel-Hamas war sparks tension here at home.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Nov. 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Zepbound is the latest diabetes drug approved for chronic weight management, joining Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, a high-dose version of its diabetes treatment Ozempic. Both are weekly injections.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will be in Illinois to meet with representatives of the United Auto Workers, who recently reached an agreement with major U.S. car manufacturers.
🔴 Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in San Francisco to discuss key economic issues.
🔴 Forbes will launch its “Top Creators” list, a ranking of the most powerful internet influencers.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.