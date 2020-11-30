☀ November 30: COVID after Thanksgiving, an all-female White House team and the best Cyber Monday deals

Good morning! It’s Monday, November 30, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣ 🚨 Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead
2️⃣ 💼 President-elect Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
3️⃣ 🦶 Doctor says President-elect Biden fractured foot while playing with his dog
4️⃣⚖ US Supreme Court weighs Trump bid to bar illegal immigrants from census totals
📱 [Trending] this morning
The best Cyber Monday Deals: Walmart, Amazon, Target
Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest online sales day in U.S. history, according to Adobe Analytics. The company, which tracks online shopping, estimates spending between $10.8 billion to $12.7 billion.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will receive his first Presidential Daily Briefing. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled.
🔴 The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office is expected to certify the states election results at 1 p.m. EST.
🔴 Wisconsin is expected to certify its results at 4:30 p.m. EST. The recount of presidential ballots in Wisconsin’s two largest counties finished Sunday, confirming that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump.
