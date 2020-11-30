☀ November 30: COVID after Thanksgiving, an all-female White House team and the best Cyber Monday deals

Good morning! It’s Monday, November 30, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

Cyber Monday is expected to be the largest online sales day in U.S. history, according to Adobe Analytics. The company, which tracks online shopping, estimates spending between $10.8 billion to $12.7 billion.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden will receive his first Presidential Daily Briefing. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled.

🔴 The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office is expected to certify the states election results at 1 p.m. EST.

🔴 Wisconsin is expected to certify its results at 4:30 p.m. EST. The recount of presidential ballots in Wisconsin’s two largest counties finished Sunday, confirming that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump.

