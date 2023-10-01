Oct. 1: Congress passes a temporary funding plan. New York City dries out after historic rain

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes a temporary funding plan and sends it to Biden
2. Single Democrat votes ‘no’ on House GOP’s government funding bill
3. New York begins drying out after being stunned and soaked by record-breaking rainfall
4. Military leaders commit to addressing filthy conditions in barracks
📱 [Trending] this morning
Owner: Emotional support alligator ‘listens like an 8-year-old’
You might have heard of WallyGator.
He’s the emotional support alligator that walks on a leash and gives hugs. Wally became national news when he got turned away from the Philadelphia Phillies ballpark.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Golf’s Ryder Cup concludes in Italy.
🔴 NFL hosts regular season game in London: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.
🔴 Federal student loan repayments recommence.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.