Oct. 15: Pentagon sends 2nd aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean. President Abbas and Biden discuss humanitarian aid

Israeli soldiers walk past houses destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The kibbutz was overrun by Hamas militants from the nearby Gaza Strip on Cot.7, when they killed and captured many Israelis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Pentagon sending 2nd aircraft carrier to Eastern Mediterranean

FILE – The USS Gerald R. Ford, arrives in Halifax on Oct. 28, 2022. Within hours of the horrific attack by Hamas, the U.S. began moving warships and aircraft to the region to be ready to provide Israel with whatever it needs to respond.(Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

2. Chartered flights evacuate Americans trapped in Israel

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
3. In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, arrives to meet with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
4. Biden administration reopens facility for unaccompanied migrant children

Immigrant children and mothers watch as the last bags of toys are distributed to other children following class at “The Sidewalk School” held at a “Remain in Mexico” camp for asylum seekers on December 08, 2019 in the Mexican border town of Matamoros, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

8% US adults say they have no close friends: Survey

The survey, conducted by the Pew Research Center, shed new light on loneliness in America. According to the survey, 7% of people reported having only one close friend.

Young student guy feels upset and isolated while his friends celebrating party at home

🔴 Secretary of State Blinken concludes visit to the Middle East.

🔴 ABC special celebrates the 100th anniversary of Disney.

