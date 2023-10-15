Oct. 15: Pentagon sends 2nd aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean. President Abbas and Biden discuss humanitarian aid

Israeli soldiers walk past houses destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be’eri, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The kibbutz was overrun by Hamas militants from the nearby Gaza Strip on Cot.7, when they killed and captured many Israelis. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – The USS Gerald R. Ford, arrives in Halifax on Oct. 28, 2022. Within hours of the horrific attack by Hamas, the U.S. began moving warships and aircraft to the region to be ready to provide Israel with whatever it needs to respond.(Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, arrives to meet with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

Immigrant children and mothers watch as the last bags of toys are distributed to other children following class at “The Sidewalk School” held at a “Remain in Mexico” camp for asylum seekers on December 08, 2019 in the Mexican border town of Matamoros, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The survey, conducted by the Pew Research Center, shed new light on loneliness in America. According to the survey, 7% of people reported having only one close friend.

Young student guy feels upset and isolated while his friends celebrating party at home

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Secretary of State Blinken concludes visit to the Middle East.

🔴 ABC special celebrates the 100th anniversary of Disney.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.