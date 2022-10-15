Oct. 16: Fallout continues from Parkland verdict, and police arrest a suspect in Stockton, California, killings

Good morning! It’s Sunday Oct. 16, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Parkland shooter’s life sentence could bring changes to law
2. Police arrest serial killing suspect in California
3. Five takeaways from the Warnock-Walker debate in Georgia
4. Some fear Kroger-Albertsons merger could hurt communities
📱 [Trending] this morning
TEHRAN IN FLAMES
A notorious prison in Iran’s capital city is set afire and shots are fired amid violent protests.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Republican incumbent Sen. Todd Young, Democrat Thomas McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak participate in Indiana’s U.S. Senate candidate debate.
🔴 The Cleveland Guardians host the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the AL Division Series.
🔴 The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in NFL action.
