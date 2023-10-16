Oct. 16: Civilians try to flee before Israeli attack. Jews, Muslims fear hate crimes

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, early Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Israel's military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders Monday as it pounded the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Good morning! It’s Monday, Oct. 16 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Israel, Hamas deny crossing into Egypt is open

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

2. US to conduct sea evacuations for Americans trapped in Israel

Palestinian children look at the building of the Zanon family, destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)
3. Israel-Hamas attacks sparks fears of US hate crimes

A demonstrator holds up the flags of Israel and the United States during a rally in support of Israel outside the Colorado State Capitol Building in Denver, Colorado, on October 15, 2023. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Dieters shed 60 lbs with diabetes treatment drug: study

What ‘Bare Minimum Monday’ gets right

TikTok trends don’t lie: Whether they’re “quiet quitting” or adopting “Bare Minimum Monday” to combat the “Sunday scaries,” people are pulling back at work.

🔴Congress returns after Indigenous Peoples’ Day / Columbus Day recess.

🔴 Donald Trump on the campaign trail in Iowa.

🔴 Jill Biden and VA Secretary McDonough speak at the Cancer Survivorship Summit in Florida.

