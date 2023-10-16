Oct. 16: Civilians try to flee before Israeli attack. Jews, Muslims fear hate crimes

Good morning! It’s Monday, Oct. 16 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Israel, Hamas deny crossing into Egypt is open
2. US to conduct sea evacuations for Americans trapped in Israel
3. Israel-Hamas attacks sparks fears of US hate crimes
4. Dieters shed 60 lbs with diabetes treatment drug: study
What ‘Bare Minimum Monday’ gets right
TikTok trends don’t lie: Whether they’re “quiet quitting” or adopting “Bare Minimum Monday” to combat the “Sunday scaries,” people are pulling back at work.
🔴Congress returns after Indigenous Peoples’ Day / Columbus Day recess.
🔴 Donald Trump on the campaign trail in Iowa.
🔴 Jill Biden and VA Secretary McDonough speak at the Cancer Survivorship Summit in Florida.
