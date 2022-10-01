Oct. 2: Recovery from Hurricane Ian projected to cost more than $100 billion

Water floods a damaged trailer park in Fort Myers, Florida, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, after Hurricane Ian passed by the area. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this image provided by the Supreme Court, members of the Supreme Court pose for a photo during Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s formal investiture ceremony at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. From left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (Fred Schilling/U.S. Supreme Court via AP)

A man drives by motorbike on a destroyed bridge across Oskil River during evacuation in the recently liberated town of Kupiansk, Ukraine, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in East Java province killed over 100 fans and a number of police officers, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)

VENEZUELA RELEASES 7 JAILED AMERICANS

In exchange, the U.S. released two nephews of President Nicholas Maduro’s wife jailed on drug charges.

FILE – This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020, by Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, shows CITGO oil executives Jose Angel Pereira, from left to right, Gustavo Cardenas, Jorge Toledo, Jose Luis Zambrano, Tomeu Vadell and Alirio Jose Zambrano, standing outside the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, in Caracas, Venezuela. On Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, Venezuela freed seven Americans, including five oil executives imprisoned for nearly five years, in exchange for the release of two nephews of President Nicholas Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years by the United States on drug smuggling convictions. (Posted on Twitter by Jorge Arreaza/Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry via AP File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Red Mass, which typically draws Supreme Court justices prior to a new session, is celebrated.

🔴 Jair Bolsonaro faces a challenge from Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s presidential election.

🔴 The Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

