Oct. 2: Rep. Gaetz says he will unseat McCarthy. Season of strikes hits all angles of the workforce

Updated:

A Florida woman was arrested for battery on an elected official after allegedly throwing a drink at Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz during a food and wine festival. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Gaetz says he’ll push to unseat McCarthy this week

A Florida woman was arrested for battery on an elected official after allegedly throwing a drink at Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz during a food and wine festival. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

2. As Chicago sees record number of migrant buses, arrivals work to adapt

A group of people board a Chicago Transit Authority bus before being taken to a Salvation Army after arriving on a bus with other migrants from Texas at Union Station, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by TexasGov. Greg Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

3. Former Harris adviser Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein seat

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 23: Emily’s List President Laphonza Butler address a Biden-Harris campaign rally on the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision which struck down a federal right to abortion at the Mayflower Hotel on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. The campaign event was organized by NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund and EMILY’s List. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

4. Season of strikes hitting all angles of the workforce

Members of the United Auto Worker Union walk out of the Chicago Ford Assembly Plant Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Chicago. The union expanded its two-week strikes against Detroit automakers Friday, adding 7,000 workers at the Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing, Michigan. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Sanctuary of Sin: How a religious order became a haven for pedophile priests

John Bellocchio tells a gut-wrenching story.

Growing up in New Jersey, the Catholic Church played a major role in his community and family life.

“The church was a central aspect, physically, as well as spiritually,” he said.

But everything changed, he alleges in court filings en he was around 13 and volunteering as an altar server at a mass led by Father Theodore McCarrick.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Trial begins in the civil suit against Trump Organization alleging asset valuation fraud.

🔴 Hollywood actors on strike hold talks with Hollywood studios.

🔴 Writers Guild of America union members vote on tentative agreement following the end of the strike.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation