Oct. 2: Rep. Gaetz says he will unseat McCarthy. Season of strikes hits all angles of the workforce

Good morning! It’s Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Gaetz says he’ll push to unseat McCarthy this week
2. As Chicago sees record number of migrant buses, arrivals work to adapt
3. Former Harris adviser Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein seat
4. Season of strikes hitting all angles of the workforce
Sanctuary of Sin: How a religious order became a haven for pedophile priests
John Bellocchio tells a gut-wrenching story.
Growing up in New Jersey, the Catholic Church played a major role in his community and family life.
“The church was a central aspect, physically, as well as spiritually,” he said.
But everything changed, he alleges in court filings en he was around 13 and volunteering as an altar server at a mass led by Father Theodore McCarrick.
🔴 Trial begins in the civil suit against Trump Organization alleging asset valuation fraud.
🔴 Hollywood actors on strike hold talks with Hollywood studios.
🔴 Writers Guild of America union members vote on tentative agreement following the end of the strike.
