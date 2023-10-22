Oct. 22: Israel prepares for a ground offensive. Fake Ozempic pens found at wholesalers.

Palestinians look fro survivors after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. 5 major risks looming over Israel’s ground offensive

Palestinians fleeing from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented evacuation warning to a population of over 1 million people in northern Gaza and Gaza City to seek refuge in the south ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

2. The ‘Rules of War’: Have Hamas and Israel already broken them?

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

3. Record influx of individuals on terror watchlist crossing US borders

EL PASO, TEXAS – MAY 11: Immigrants walk through razor wire surrounding a makeshift migrant camp after crossing the border from Mexico on May 11, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. The number of immigrants reaching the border has surged with the end of the U.S. government’s Covid-era Title 42 policy, which for the past three years has allowed for the quick expulsion of irregular migrants entering the country. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

4. Fake Ozempic pens found at wholesalers, regulators warn

This photograph taken on February 23, 2023, in Paris, shows the anti-diabetic medication “Ozempic” (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company “Novo Nordisk”. – On TikTok, the hashtag “#Ozempic” has reached more than 500 million views: this anti-diabetic medication is trending on the social network for its’ slimming properties, a phenomenon that is causing supply shortages and worrying doctors. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver robbed at gunpoint: Reports 

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson was robbed at gunpoint Friday, according to multiple reports. 

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) intercepts a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

🔴 Israeli troops gather at the border in preparation for a ground invasion of Gaza.

🔴 Argentina presidential and parliamentary elections.

🔴 2023 Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

