Oct. 23: Early voting brings convenience, confusion, and it may be a dog’s life in good neighborhoods

Good morning! It’s Sunday Oct. 23, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Early voting setting records, sparking confusion
2. Negative rhetoric ramps up ahead of midterm elections
3. 7 Senate seats that could flip on Election Day
4. Two people shot at Dallas hospital; suspect in custody
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘PAWS ON THE STREET’
Due not only to the obvious security benefits but also to social engagement, neighborhoods with dogs and dog owners may be safer, research says.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Mexico’s Pacific Coast braces for the arrival of Category 4 Hurricane Roslyn.
🔴 In potential MLB elimination games, the Padres visit the Phillies and the Yankees host the Astros.
🔴 In NFL action, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to play the San Francisco 49ers.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.