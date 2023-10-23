Oct. 23: Israel launches airstrikes across Gaza Strip. Republicans consider ‘unity pledge.’

Good morning! It’s Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Israel bombs Gaza Strip in preparation for ground offensive
2. House Republicans to consider ‘unity pledge’ to back speaker nominee
3. Border patrol agents injured after driver speeds through checkpoint
4. Ozempic, Mounjaro manufacturers testing weight loss drugs for kids
📱 [Trending] this morning
Lie detectors, Russian documents, congressional hearings: Inside the files of UFO reporter George Knapp
For over thirty years, investigative journalist George Knapp has fearlessly taken on the biggest mysteries, crimes and scandals.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 40th anniversary of truck bomb attack on U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon.
🔴 Donald Trump delivers remarks in New Hampshire.
🔴 Court hearing for Dem Sen. Bob Menendez, charged in alleged bribery scheme.
