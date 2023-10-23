Oct. 23: Israel launches airstrikes across Gaza Strip. Republicans consider ‘unity pledge.’

A Palestinian civil defense officer is carried into the Shifa hospital, after Israeli airstrikes targeted a civil defense site in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, early Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

Good morning! It’s Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A Palestinian civil defense officer is carried into the Shifa hospital, after Israeli airstrikes targeted a civil defense site in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, early Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

USA, Colorado, Denver, city view and Rocky Mountains from the east, dawn

A migrant was convicted of illegally entering the U.S. nine times; the latest trying to evade the Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

This photograph taken on February 23, 2023, in Paris, shows the anti-diabetic medication “Ozempic” (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company “Novo Nordisk”. – On TikTok, the hashtag “#Ozempic” has reached more than 500 million views: this anti-diabetic medication is trending on the social network for its’ slimming properties, a phenomenon that is causing supply shortages and worrying doctors. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

For over thirty years, investigative journalist George Knapp has fearlessly taken on the biggest mysteries, crimes and scandals.

There have been roughly 2,000 UFO sightings reported in the U.S. already in 2023. (Getty)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 40th anniversary of truck bomb attack on U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon.

🔴 Donald Trump delivers remarks in New Hampshire.

🔴 Court hearing for Dem Sen. Bob Menendez, charged in alleged bribery scheme.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.