Oct. 24: GOP chances to retake House, Senate improving, poll says. Early voting sets records.

Good morning! It’s Monday October 24, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Poll: GOP chances to retake House, Senate improving
2. The old problem with the young: Biden courts elusive voting bloc
3. Early voting setting records, sparking confusion
4. Washington woman says she survived being buried alive by estranged husband
Legally blind pilot lands plane at Kentucky airport
After her experience, she wants people to hear this message: “There’s no limits. The only limits that we have in life are the ones we give ourselves. So you stop limiting yourself. The future is open.”
🔴 Defense testimony continues Monday in the Waukesha Christmas parade trial. Defendant Darrell Brooks may testify and call his mother to the stand.
🔴 The jury trial is expected to begin Monday in the criminal case against the Trump Organization, with charges including criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records, filing false tax returns, and scheme to defraud the state.
🔴 “Real Doctors Against Oz” rally help in Pennsylvania.
