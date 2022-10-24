Oct. 24: GOP chances to retake House, Senate improving, poll says. Early voting sets records.

FILE – Voting machines are set up and ready for use on Oct. 15, 2020, in New Orleans. On Nov. 8, 2022, Louisiana voters go to the polls, just like in states across the country. Only they’ll technically be voting in a primary election that includes candidates from all corners. Their votes may determine which candidates will occupy offices at all levels of the state’s government, or which candidates go on to a runoff. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Monday October 24, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Poll: GOP chances to retake House, Senate improving

FILE – Voting machines are set up. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

2. The old problem with the young: Biden courts elusive voting bloc

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden calls on a reporter for a question after speaking about deficit reduction in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

3. Early voting setting records, sparking confusion

A voter marks her ballot during the first day of early voting in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

4. Washington woman says she survived being buried alive by estranged husband

(Getty Images)

Legally blind pilot lands plane at Kentucky airport

After her experience, she wants people to hear this message: “There’s no limits. The only limits that we have in life are the ones we give ourselves. So you stop limiting yourself. The future is open.”

Photo: City of Mesa

🔴 Defense testimony continues Monday in the Waukesha Christmas parade trial. Defendant Darrell Brooks may testify and call his mother to the stand.

🔴 The jury trial is expected to begin Monday in the criminal case against the Trump Organization, with charges including criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records, filing false tax returns, and scheme to defraud the state.

🔴 “Real Doctors Against Oz” rally help in Pennsylvania.

