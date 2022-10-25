Oct. 25: Griner appeals drug possession sentence in Moscow court. DeSantis refuses to commit to full term.

Serena Williams on Monday said she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are “very high” after she previously indicated that she would step away from the sport after last month’s U.S. Open.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz will face each other in their only debate in the race for a U.S. Senate seat
🔴 President Biden will receive his updated COVID-19 vaccine and will deliver remarks on the ongoing fight against the virus
🔴 Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race
