Oct. 25: Griner appeals drug possession sentence in Moscow court. DeSantis refuses to commit to full term.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is seen on the bottom part of a TV screen as she waits to appear in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Moscow Regional Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is seen on the bottom part of a TV screen as she waits to appear in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Moscow Regional Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaks during a debate with his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm.com via AP, Pool)

Students stand in a parking lot near the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

FILE – Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, on March 11, 2022 A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks.. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Serena Williams on Monday said she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are “very high” after she previously indicated that she would step away from the sport after last month’s U.S. Open.

FILE – Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. It could have been just one night, but Williams’ exit from tennis turned into a boon for ESPN. Williams’ third-round defeat at the hands of Ajla Tomljanovic had the largest audience of any tennis match in ESPN’s 43-year history, beating the 3.9 million who watched the 2012 Wimbledon men’s final between Roger Federer and Andy Murray. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz will face each other in their only debate in the race for a U.S. Senate seat

🔴 President Biden will receive his updated COVID-19 vaccine and will deliver remarks on the ongoing fight against the virus

🔴 Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.