Oct. 26: Fetterman’s health major center of debate. Nexstar refutes Fetterman campaign’s caption criticisms.

1️. Fetterman’s health takes center stage in PA Senate debate
2. Nexstar refutes Fetterman campaign’s debate caption criticisms
3. Fighting crime: How much does it cost?
4. Adidas to lose $2 billion by cutting Ye for antisemitic comments
POWERBALL LOTTERY GROWS TO $700 MILLION
The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night were worth $625 million, but no one matched all of the numbers. The next drawing will be Wednesday and an estimated $700 million awaits the lucky player.
🔴 Officials in a rural Nevada county plan to begin hand-counting mail-in ballots starting Wednesday in a move critics worry risks a release of race results before most voters have even gone to the polls
🔴 Two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights in an attempt to win money in a fishing tournament are scheduled to be arraigned on charges including attempted grand theft
🔴 President Joe Biden plays host to Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House
