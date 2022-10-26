Oct. 26: Fetterman’s health major center of debate. Nexstar refutes Fetterman campaign’s caption criticisms.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

John Fetterman, left, and Mehmet Oz debate Tuesday night in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Nexstar Media)

Following the Pennsylvania Senate debate on NewsNation, John Fetterman’s campaign claimed it experienced “delayed captions filled with errors.” Nexstar responded to the criticism. (NewsNation)

This May 6, 2019 photo shows the logo of the sports goods manufacturer Adidas in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night were worth $625 million, but no one matched all of the numbers. The next drawing will be Wednesday and an estimated $700 million awaits the lucky player.

A file photo of a Power Ball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Officials in a rural Nevada county plan to begin hand-counting mail-in ballots starting Wednesday in a move critics worry risks a release of race results before most voters have even gone to the polls

🔴 Two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights in an attempt to win money in a fishing tournament are scheduled to be arraigned on charges including attempted grand theft

🔴 President Joe Biden plays host to Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.