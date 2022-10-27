Oct. 27: Walker faces another abortion claim. Fetterman makes first appearance since rocky debate.

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker participates in the Nexstar Georgia Senate Debate at District Live at Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga., on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Good morning! It’s Thursday, October 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Second woman comes forward with Walker abortion claims

2. Fetterman holds first public appearance since bumpy debate

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman greets Dave Mathews during a rally at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

3. Waukesha parade killing: Brooks guilty on 6 homicide counts

4. Search for missing Seattle toddler continues

CLOROX RECALLING CERTAIN PINE-SOL CLEANERS DUE TO BACTERIA RISK

Clorox is recalling three of its Pine-Sol products due to the risk of them containing bacteria that can cause serious infection in humans.

Certain Pine-Sol products are being recalled after they were found to contain a bacteria that can cause a serious infection in some people. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

🔴 The Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the third quarter of 2022

🔴 A federal judge is scheduled to sentence a Tennessee man who initiated one of the most harrowing acts of violence during the U.S. Capitol attack: dragging a police officer into a mob of rioters

🔴 The European Central Bank is expected to make another large hike in interest rates to combat record inflation, following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve

