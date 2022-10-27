Oct. 27: Walker faces another abortion claim. Fetterman makes first appearance since rocky debate.

Good morning! It’s Thursday, October 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Second woman comes forward with Walker abortion claims
2. Fetterman holds first public appearance since bumpy debate
3. Waukesha parade killing: Brooks guilty on 6 homicide counts
4. Search for missing Seattle toddler continues
📱 [Trending] this morning
CLOROX RECALLING CERTAIN PINE-SOL CLEANERS DUE TO BACTERIA RISK
Clorox is recalling three of its Pine-Sol products due to the risk of them containing bacteria that can cause serious infection in humans.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the third quarter of 2022
🔴 A federal judge is scheduled to sentence a Tennessee man who initiated one of the most harrowing acts of violence during the U.S. Capitol attack: dragging a police officer into a mob of rioters
🔴 The European Central Bank is expected to make another large hike in interest rates to combat record inflation, following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.