Oct. 28: The latest on Musk and Twitter. Biden says student loan forgiveness checks could go out soon.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin.

Good morning! It’s Friday, October 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Musk now owns Twitter, execs leave, reports

2. Biden on student loan forgiveness: Checks could go out in weeks

3. US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%

4. What will House Republicans prioritize if they win midterms?

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) addresses reporters during his weekly on-camera press conference on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

📱 [Trending] this morning

LIFE ON MARS? NO — BUT POSSIBLY MAGMA, ACCORDING TO REPORT

There’s no proof of life on Mars, but the planet could be home to molten lava, according to the findings of a new study.

Planet Mars in the Starry Sky of Solar System in Space. This image elements furnished by NASA.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Commerce Department issues its September report on consumer spending

🔴 President Joe Biden headlines a Democratic Party dinner in Pennsylvania as the party works to elect John Fetterman to the U.S. Senate

🔴 A judge in Michigan is hearing evidence to determine if a police officer will stand trial for second-degree murder in the death Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot and killed last April

