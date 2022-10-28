Oct. 28: The latest on Musk and Twitter. Biden says student loan forgiveness checks could go out soon.

Good morning! It’s Friday, October 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Musk now owns Twitter, execs leave, reports
2. Biden on student loan forgiveness: Checks could go out in weeks
3. US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%
4. What will House Republicans prioritize if they win midterms?
LIFE ON MARS? NO — BUT POSSIBLY MAGMA, ACCORDING TO REPORT
There’s no proof of life on Mars, but the planet could be home to molten lava, according to the findings of a new study.
🔴 The Commerce Department issues its September report on consumer spending
🔴 President Joe Biden headlines a Democratic Party dinner in Pennsylvania as the party works to elect John Fetterman to the U.S. Senate
🔴 A judge in Michigan is hearing evidence to determine if a police officer will stand trial for second-degree murder in the death Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot and killed last April
