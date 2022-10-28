Oct. 28: The latest on Musk and Twitter. Biden says student loan forgiveness checks could go out soon.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin.

Good morning! It’s Friday, October 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) addresses reporters during his weekly on-camera press conference on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

There’s no proof of life on Mars, but the planet could be home to molten lava, according to the findings of a new study.

Planet Mars in the Starry Sky of Solar System in Space. This image elements furnished by NASA.

🔴 The Commerce Department issues its September report on consumer spending

🔴 President Joe Biden headlines a Democratic Party dinner in Pennsylvania as the party works to elect John Fetterman to the U.S. Senate

🔴 A judge in Michigan is hearing evidence to determine if a police officer will stand trial for second-degree murder in the death Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was shot and killed last April

