Oct. 29: Pence drops out of 2024 race. ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54

Updated:
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at St. Anselm College, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

FILE – Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at St. Anselm College, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Pence drops out of 2024 presidential race

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at St. Anselm College, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE – Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at St. Anselm College, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

2. ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54: reports

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Pictured: Matthew Perry — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

3. Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be ‘long and difficult’

A view showing part of the destruction caused by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

4. Police were alerted just last month about Maine shooter’s threats

Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023..Authorities are scouring hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sending dive teams to the bottom of a river and scrutinizing a possible suicide note in the second day of their intensive search for an Army reservist accused of fatally shooting several people in Maine.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

📱 [Trending] this morning

NASA rocket mission to study how supernovas form galaxies

NASA is launching a mission to study a star’s death and how it lays the groundwork for the formation of a new galaxy more than 2,600 light years away from Earth.

The NASA logo is displayed at the Earth Information Center exhibit, at NASA headquarters in Washington, DC, on June 21, 2023. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Donald Trump delivers remarks in Iowa

🔴 WTA Finals tennis championship in Mexico.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation