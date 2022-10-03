The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Good morning! It’s Monday October 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

This is an aerial view of a damaged trailer park after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Inna Varenytsia)

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

NASA made history last week by successfully striking an asteroid with an autonomous spacecraft as the world’s first planetary defense mission. While it was an exciting moment, it won’t be the last part of the mission.

In this image made from a NASA livestream, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft heads straight into asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (ASI/NASA via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Supreme Court is slated to begin a new term on Monday.

🔴 A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year is set to go on trial Monday. He faces nearly 80 charges.

