Good morning! It’s Monday October 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Hurricane Ian recovery continues, death toll rises
2. Small barrier islands ravaged by Ian feeling forgotten in Florida
3. Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones
4. Biden aims to provide free school meals for 9M more kids
📱 [Trending] this morning
NASA HIT AN ASTEROID WITH A SPACECRAFT: NOW WHAT?
NASA made history last week by successfully striking an asteroid with an autonomous spacecraft as the world’s first planetary defense mission. While it was an exciting moment, it won’t be the last part of the mission.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Supreme Court is slated to begin a new term on Monday.
🔴 A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year is set to go on trial Monday. He faces nearly 80 charges.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.