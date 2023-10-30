Oct. 30: Saudi defense minister visits White House. Halloween weekend gun violence across the country.

Good morning! It’s Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Saudi defense minister to visit White House: Report
2. Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive
3. Halloween weekend sees multiple shootings across US
4. 1 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘Friends’ creators, actors, family mourn Matthew Perry: ‘The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken’
Matthew Perry was widely mourned this weekend by friends, co-stars and some very famous fans, including his childhood classmate, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; his “Friends” mom Morgan Fairchild; and even Adele.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Jury trial for former police officer charged with depriving Breonna Taylor’s civil rights.
🔴 20th anniversary of ‘Wicked’ opening on Broadway.
🔴 Fed Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting.
