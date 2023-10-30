Oct. 30: Saudi defense minister visits White House. Halloween weekend gun violence across the country.

Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman waits for a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and others at the Pentagon August 29, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Saudi defense minister to visit White House: Report

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman waits for a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and others at the Pentagon August 29, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive

Black smoke raise from Eastern Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 following Israeli airstrikes. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

3. Halloween weekend sees multiple shootings across US

Tampa police officers stand in the street in the Ybor City of Tampa after a shooting Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. A fight between two groups turned deadly in a shooting on a Tampa street during Halloween festivities. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

4. 1 of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured

Four inmate who escaped from Bibb County Detention Center on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘Friends’ creators, actors, family mourn Matthew Perry: ‘The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken’

Matthew Perry was widely mourned this weekend by friends, co-stars and some very famous fans, including his childhood classmate, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; his “Friends” mom Morgan Fairchild; and even Adele.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Pictured: Matthew Perry — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Jury trial for former police officer charged with depriving Breonna Taylor’s civil rights.

🔴 20th anniversary of ‘Wicked’ opening on Broadway.

🔴 Fed Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation