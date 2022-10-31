Oct. 31: US students among dead in Seoul Halloween crowd surge. Charges in Pelosi attack to be announced.

Good morning! It’s Monday October 31, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. US students among at least 150 dead in Seoul Halloween crowd surge
2. DA: Suspected attacker went into bedroom where Paul Pelosi was sleeping
3. Community anticipates answers in case of Delphi murders
4. Antisemitic message mentioning Ye projected onto Florida stadium
Powerball jackpot hits $1B, the second-largest in US history
The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
🔴 A sentencing hearing is scheduled Monday afternoon for Darrell Brooks, Jr. He has been found guilty on six homicide charges connected to the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade killings.
🔴 Astros, Phillies play Game 3 of World Series with score knotted at 1 game apiece.
