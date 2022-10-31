Oct. 31: US students among dead in Seoul Halloween crowd surge. Charges in Pelosi attack to be announced.

Debris is seen at the scene where people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Good morning! It’s Monday October 31, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Debris is seen at the scene where people died and were injured in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. after a mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A police officer rolls out more yellow tape on the closed street below the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. (Credit: Family)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 22: Kanye West arrives at the Balenciaga show on May 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are seen on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday’s jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A sentencing hearing is scheduled Monday afternoon for Darrell Brooks, Jr. He has been found guilty on six homicide charges connected to the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade killings.

🔴 Astros, Phillies play Game 3 of World Series with score knotted at 1 game apiece.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.