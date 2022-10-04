Oct. 4: Post-Ian recovery continues, and a new poll sees high midterm voter motivation

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
2. Former security adviser: Putin using nukes would be signing ‘suicide note’
3. Poll: Midterm motivation rising, but for different reasons
4. Former President Trump sues CNN for $475 million
📱 [Trending] this morning
CUOMO: IT’S TIME TO CHANGE THE GAME
Here, we will push those you elected to explain how to make things better. Here, we will not allow leaders to play situations to their advantage, instead of yours.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Alaska senatorial debate pits GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski against Dem challenger Pat Chesbro.
🔴 Former Trump aide Steve Bannon, charged with money laundering, conspiracy, and scheming to defraud, appears in court in connection with the “We Build the Wall” enterprise.
🔴 Finalists are announced for the National Book Awards in categories including fiction and nonfiction.
