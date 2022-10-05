Oct. 5: Biden to visit Ian-ravaged Florida, and Trump asks SCOTUS to intervene in probe

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Oct. 5, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The firing of an NYU professor over the difficulty of a course shows that standards for students are being lowered, host Chris Cuomo writes.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Florida to talk about Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
🔴 It’s Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year on the Jewish calendar.
🔴 Major League Baseball holds its final day games of the regular season.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.