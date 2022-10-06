Oct. 6: Biden surveys damage left by Ian, and DOJ’s special master appeal is fast-tracked

Good morning! It’s Thursday Oct. 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
A Sanibel Island woman recorded her goodbyes as Hurricane Ian ravaged her community.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will deliver remarks on “key challenges facing the global economy.”
🔴 The SpaceX Crew-5 mission, a Dragon spacecraft named Endurance, is due to dock with the International Space Station.
🔴 The Nobel Prize for literature winner will be announced.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.