Oct. 6: Biden surveys damage left by Ian, and DOJ’s special master appeal is fast-tracked

Good morning! It’s Thursday Oct. 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden speaks in Florida about federal recovery efforts in wake of Hurricane Ian.

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. (AP)

FILE – A gasoline price board is displayed at a gas station in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, directed state regulators to let oil refineries switch to a winter gasoline blend earlier than normal in an effort to lower soaring gas prices. He also called on the Legislature to pass a new windfall tax on oil industry profits. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

This undated photo provided by Merced County Sheriff’s Office shows eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, Jasleen Kaur, and Jasdeep Singh, and uncle Amandeep Singh, who were kidnapped from a south Merced, Calif., business Monday night, Oct. 3, 2022. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Merced County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A Sanibel Island woman recorded her goodbyes as Hurricane Ian ravaged her community.

In this undated image from video, damaged vehicles and debris are seen on Sanibel Island, Fla. Chuck Larsen’s home was slammed by Hurricane Ian and he spent a harrowing few days on the isolated island before being evacuated over the weekend. (Chuck Larsen/SantivaChronicle.com via AP)

🔴 Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will deliver remarks on “key challenges facing the global economy.”

🔴 The SpaceX Crew-5 mission, a Dragon spacecraft named Endurance, is due to dock with the International Space Station.

🔴 The Nobel Prize for literature winner will be announced.

