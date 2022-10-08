Oct. 9: A bridge blast hurts Russian supply lines, and Hurricane Julia heads to Nicaragua

Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Three people have been killed. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. (AP Photo)

Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Three people have been killed. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. (AP Photo)

Chris Cuomo says President Biden has never said anything more loaded than his Armageddon comment about Russia’s nuclear threat and questions if he’s doing enough to avoid the potential crisis.

This Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 satellite image made available by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Julia, bottom right, at 4 p.m. EDT. Julia is gaining strength heading westward in the southern Caribbean, and authorities are preparing for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua. (NOAA via AP)

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2008- In this 2008 photo, convicted rapist Richard Gillmore is pictured during his parole hearing in Salem, Ore. Gillmore is set to be released from prison in mid-December 2022 after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. (Ross William Hamilton/The Oregonian via AP)

The league and union also ruled that the Dolphins’ handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury did not violate league rules.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attends the International Series Fan Forum in London, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

🔴 The Green Bay Packers host the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

🔴 Wendell Pierce opens on Broadway as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.”

🔴 The Mets host the Padres in a win-or-go home Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series.

