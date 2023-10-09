Oct. 9: Death toll climbs to 1,200 in Israel-Hamas war. IDF can’t offer ‘any promises’ with hostages.

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea, killing dozens and stunning the country. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Good morning! It’s Monday Oct. 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

With the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the role of House Speaker, the chamber is operating without one of the most powerful positions in the government, paralyzing Congress for the time being as a new war unfolds in the Middle East.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 An annular solar eclipse, also known as the “ring of fire” solar eclipse, will be visible on Oct. 14, 2023, with the best views to be found in the western half of the U.S.

🔴 After yet another drawing without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.55 billion, standing as one of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday night.

