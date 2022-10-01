October 1: Abbott, O’Rourke debate on guns, abortion. Ian death toll rises.

Good morning! It’s Saturday Oct. 1, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Abbott, O’Rourke spar on border, guns and abortion in only debate
2. Dozens dead after Ian, one of US’ strongest storms
3. River flooding from Ian menaces Florida inland towns
4. Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020
📱 [Trending] this morning
MIGRANT CAR CHASES TURN DEADLY IN RURAL BORDER TOWNS
High-speed car chases through rural towns near the U.S.-Mexico border have become increasingly common, and have often turned fatal, over the last year.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation holds its 2022 Phoenix Awards, with remarks from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
🔴 The remnants of Hurricane Ida will continue to drench cities in South and North Carolina, possibly causing local flooding.
🔴 Feel old yet? Saturday is the 40th anniversary of the first compact disc players going on sale, along with the first album to be released on CD, Billy Joel’s “52nd Street.”
