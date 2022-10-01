October 1: Abbott, O’Rourke debate on guns, abortion. Ian death toll rises.

Caden Simmons, a 16-year-old local resident, walks with a U.S. flag on a flooded street after he recovered it from flood waters, as Hurricane Ian bears down on Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., September 30, 2022. (REUTERS/Jonathan Drake)

Good morning! It's Saturday Oct. 1, 2022. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke held their only debate in the gubernatorial election Friday night.

In this photo taken by a drone, the two-story Getaway Marina building, front, lies reduced to rubble as displaced boats rest along the roadside and a trailer park, at top, lies nearly devoid of homes, following the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

A car is submerged in flood water in North Port, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

FILE – Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Friday, Sept. 30, on pace to close out another losing month. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MIGRANT CAR CHASES TURN DEADLY IN RURAL BORDER TOWNS

High-speed car chases through rural towns near the U.S.-Mexico border have become increasingly common, and have often turned fatal, over the last year.

FILE – In this March 2, 2021 file photo law enforcement officers work at the scene of a deadly crash in Holtville, Calif. A Mexican man has been charged with coordinating a smuggling effort that left 13 people dead when their overloaded SUV was struck by a big-rig just over the border in California.

🔴 The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation holds its 2022 Phoenix Awards, with remarks from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

🔴 The remnants of Hurricane Ida will continue to drench cities in South and North Carolina, possibly causing local flooding.

🔴 Feel old yet? Saturday is the 40th anniversary of the first compact disc players going on sale, along with the first album to be released on CD, Billy Joel’s “52nd Street.”

