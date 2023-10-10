October 10: Hamas and its leadership defined. McCarthy offers to return as speaker.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

It's Tuesday Oct. 10, 2023.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., arrives on Capitol Hill, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

FLINT – SEPTEMBER 25: Members of the United Auto Workers strike in front of the General Motors Flint Truck Assembly Plant September 25, 2007 in Flint, Michigan. The UAW called a nationwide strike yesterday against GM, its first in 31 years, after a settlement had not been reached by an 11 a.m. deadline September 24. The UAW has been negotiating with GM on a new contract, with health care issues being of primary importance. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

FILE – President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sept. 17, 2023. Biden is in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly and fundraisers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The jackpot creeps ever closer to $2 billion, with no winner on yet another drawing.

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA: George Hollins buys a Powerball ticket at the Shell Gateway store on March 26, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Rep. Jim Jordan will tell their fellow legislators why they should be the next speaker of the House during a GOP candidate forum at the Capitol.

🔴 The holiday shopping season officially gets underway as Amazon kicks off its online Prime Big Deals Days in 19 countries around the world.

🔴 The NHL’s 2023/24 regular season begins.

