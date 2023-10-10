October 10: Hamas and its leadership defined. McCarthy offers to return as speaker.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Oct. 10, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The jackpot creeps ever closer to $2 billion, with no winner on yet another drawing.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Rep. Jim Jordan will tell their fellow legislators why they should be the next speaker of the House during a GOP candidate forum at the Capitol.
🔴 The holiday shopping season officially gets underway as Amazon kicks off its online Prime Big Deals Days in 19 countries around the world.
🔴 The NHL’s 2023/24 regular season begins.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.