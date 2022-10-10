October 10: Russia bombs civilian targets across Ukraine. Abortion scandal deepens for Herschel Walker.

Police block the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Police block the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

FILE – Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker campaigns Sept. 7, 2021, in Emerson, Ga. Georgia voters will see at least one fall debate between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock on Tuesday evening accepted Walker’s proposal for an Oct. 14 debate in Savannah. (AP Photos/Bill Barrow, File)

FILE – Suffolk County Congressman Lee Zeldin listens as he prepares to participate in New York’s Republican gubernatorial debate at the studios of CBS2 TV, June 13, 2022, in New York. Zeldin, the Republican challenging New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in next month’s election, has delivered his anti-crime message while speaking at buildings and bodegas in diverse New York City neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

FLORIDA DUO CAUGHT STEALING THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN ‘LIQUID GOLD,’ DEPUTIES SAY

Two Florida men are behind bars after they were caught pumping thousands of dollars worth of “liquid gold” from a local restaurant, according to authorities.

🔴 Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in Los Angeles. Jury selection is expected to begin Monday.

🔴 United Nations General Assembly expected to meet on Russia’s annexation of several Ukrainian territories.

🔴 North Korea confirms nuclear missile tests.

