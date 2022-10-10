October 10: Russia bombs civilian targets across Ukraine. Abortion scandal deepens for Herschel Walker.

Good morning! It’s Monday October 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead
2. Abortion scandal deepens for Senate candidate Herschel Walker
3. At least 2 shot outside New York Congressman Lee Zeldin’s home
4. Intense search for suspected Stockton serial killer continues
📱 [Trending] this morning
FLORIDA DUO CAUGHT STEALING THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN ‘LIQUID GOLD,’ DEPUTIES SAY
Two Florida men are behind bars after they were caught pumping thousands of dollars worth of “liquid gold” from a local restaurant, according to authorities.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in Los Angeles. Jury selection is expected to begin Monday.
🔴 United Nations General Assembly expected to meet on Russia’s annexation of several Ukrainian territories.
🔴 North Korea confirms nuclear missile tests.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.