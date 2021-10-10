October 10: School board elections become a new culture war flashpoint. And a new sausage for Halloween ushers in either the best of times or the wurst of times.

Good morning! It's Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

1️. School board elections emerging as heated culture war battlegrounds

Jennifer Feucht, candidate for Olentangy Local Board of Education, delivers campaign flyers and yard signs to Brad and Tina Krider Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Westerville, Ohio. Across Ohio and the nation, parental protests over social issues like mask mandates, gender-neutral bathrooms, teachings on racial history, sexuality and mental and emotional health are being leveraged into school board takeover campaigns. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

2. Texas clinics cancel abortions after federal appeals court reinstates ban

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2021 file photo people participate in the Houston Women’s March against Texas abortion ban walk from Discovery Green to City Hall in Houston. A federal appeals court is temporarily allowing the nation’s toughest abortion law to resume in Texas. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the order Friday, Oct. 8. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

3. On eve of talks, Taliban vow not to work with US to contain extremist groups

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan. Taliban authorities will allow between 100 and 150 Americans to fly out from Kabul in the coming hours, Qatari officials said on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, marking the airport’s first such flight since U.S. forces withdrew from the country. The large group of foreigners, including Americans and other Westerners, would depart Thursday on a Qatar Airways flight that had earlier ferried humanitarian aid to the country, officials said. (AP Photo/Kathy Gannon, File)

4. Report: Tax havens may pose a growing threat to charitable giving at Fort Bliss

(File/Getty)

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘SPOOK’TOBERFEST SAUSAGE HOLDS SURPRISE: CANDY CORN

A MEAT MARKET IN MADISON, WISCONSON ROLLS OUT A SPECIAL HALLOWEEN BRATWURST

Trick, treat or a little bit of both? The “Spook”tober sausage special at Jenifer Street Market in Madison, Wisconsin, has a secret ingredient: candy corn.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Zhailon Levingston, 27, becomes Broadway’s youngest Black director ever when “Chicken & Biscuits” opens at Circle in the Square Theatre.

🔴 The Atlanta Falcons host the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

🔴 The WNBA Finals kick off with the Phoenix Mercury hosting the Chicago Sky.

