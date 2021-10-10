October 10: School board elections become a new culture war flashpoint. And a new sausage for Halloween ushers in either the best of times or the wurst of times.
Posted:
| Updated:
Good morning! It’s Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
A MEAT MARKET IN MADISON, WISCONSON ROLLS OUT A SPECIAL HALLOWEEN BRATWURST
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Zhailon Levingston, 27, becomes Broadway’s youngest Black director ever when “Chicken & Biscuits” opens at Circle in the Square Theatre.
🔴 The Atlanta Falcons host the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
🔴 The WNBA Finals kick off with the Phoenix Mercury hosting the Chicago Sky.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.