October 11: Israeli music festival survivor tells NewsNation about ‘nightmare.’ Santos faces new charges.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Israeli strikes demolish Gaza neighborhoods, blackout imminent
2. Survivor of Israel festival attack tells Cuomo about ‘nightmare’ she endured
3. Rep. Santos faces new charges of conspiracy, fraud
4. Walgreens employees across the US stage walkout over working conditions
📱 [Trending] this morning
PARENTS OF GABBY PETITO, BRIAN LAUNDRIE MEET FOR FIRST TIME SINCE KILLING
The American flamingos spotted in Port Washington, about 25 miles north of Milwaukee, reportedly marked the first sighting of the species in Wisconsin state history.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The House Republican Conference will meet to hold an internal vote for a new speaker, following the ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy last week.
🔴 NASA will unveil its first materials from an asteroid collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft and returned to Earth on Sept. 24.
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release its September Producer Price Index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level.
