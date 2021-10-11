October 11: Southwest cancels flights nationwide. Company looks for followup to Jabberin’ Jack.

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Southwest cancels over 1,000 flights nationwide, delays hundreds more
2. Police: Louisiana trooper, woman killed in shooting rampage
3. Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets
4. Gabby Petito’s family visits Florida memorial for first time
📱 [Trending] this morning
This talking, singing Halloween pumpkin went viral. Can the company do it again?
Yes, it’s another one of those animatronic decorations, but this one’s more high-tech than most. Will the same company have a hit this year?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Boston Marathon kicks off for 125th time.
🔴 Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated nationwide.
🔴 Forbes publishes Change The World list.
