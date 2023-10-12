October 12: Biden says US is working on ‘every aspect’ of hostage crisis. Scalise seeks speakership after winning GOP nomination.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Thousands attend a ‘New York Stands With Israel’ vigil and rally on October 10, 2023 in New York City. Around the country and world, supporters of Israel are attending gatherings to show support for Israel following last weekends attacks by Palestinian militants that has left hundreds of civilians dead and over a hundred hostages taken into Gaza. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Oct. 12, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Thousands attend a ‘New York Stands With Israel’ vigil and rally on October 10, 2023 in New York City. Around the country and world, supporters of Israel are attending gatherings to show support for Israel following last weekends attacks by Palestinian militants that has left hundreds of civilians dead and over a hundred hostages taken into Gaza. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in support of the Palestinian people during a rally for Gaza at the Consulate General of Israel on October 09, 2023 in New York City. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 700 people and wounding more than 2000. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been kidnapped by Hamas and taken into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and ongoing retaliatory strikes by Israel on Gaza killing hundreds. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks to reporters following a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans as Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., struggles to round up the votes for his sweeping debt ceiling package, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CBP is asking for public comments through Friday on a proposed 20-mile new section of border wall in Starr County, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

📱 [Trending] this morning

For the second time in a row, California is home to the winner of a gigantic lottery prize.

FILE – Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. An estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot that has been growing since July is about to be on the line. Saturday night’s jackpot is the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize after rolling over for 33 consecutive drawings. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 NASA will launch a robotic spacecraft to the metal-rich asteroid 16 Psyche in hopes of learning more about the solar system’s origin.

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release its closely watched Consumer Price Index, measuring inflation during September.

🔴 New York Comic Con, the annual pop culture convention dedicated to cult comics, films, TV shows, anime and gaming, gets underway.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.