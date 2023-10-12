October 12: Biden says US is working on ‘every aspect’ of hostage crisis. Scalise seeks speakership after winning GOP nomination.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Oct. 12, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
For the second time in a row, California is home to the winner of a gigantic lottery prize.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NASA will launch a robotic spacecraft to the metal-rich asteroid 16 Psyche in hopes of learning more about the solar system’s origin.
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release its closely watched Consumer Price Index, measuring inflation during September.
🔴 New York Comic Con, the annual pop culture convention dedicated to cult comics, films, TV shows, anime and gaming, gets underway.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.