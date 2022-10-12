October 12: New Yorkers open homes to migrants. Biden says ‘slight’ recession is possible, but not inevitable

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into Texas exit a bus as it arrives into the Port Authority bus station in Manhattan on August 25, 2022 in New York City. Numerous buses from Texas filled with migrants have been arriving into New York City every few days since early August as Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to be at odds with New York City Eric Adams about border policies. The hundreds of migrants have been welcomed into the city and given temporary shelter as authorities try to find more permanent arrangements. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into Texas exit a bus as it arrives into the Port Authority bus station in Manhattan on August 25, 2022 in New York City. Numerous buses from Texas filled with migrants have been arriving into New York City every few days since early August as Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to be at odds with New York City Eric Adams about border policies. The hundreds of migrants have been welcomed into the city and given temporary shelter as authorities try to find more permanent arrangements. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

President Biden speaks to reporters before leaving the White House for Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Ian with first lady Jill Biden on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

A damaged car is seen under the debris of a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Angela Lansbury attends a photocall during the PBS Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

SMASHING SUCCESS: NASA ASTEROID STRIKE RESULTS IN BIG NUDGE

The space agency attempted the test two weeks ago to see if in the future a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth’s way.

This illustration made available by Johns Hopkins APL and NASA depicts NASA’s DART probe, center, and Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube, bottom right, at the Didymos system before impact with the asteroid Dimorphos, left. DART is expected to zero in on the asteroid Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, intent on slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph. The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid into a slightly tighter orbit around its companion space rock. (Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Deliberations expected to begin in penalty trial of Florida high school shooter.

🔴 Biden vows “consequences” for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output.

🔴 Former U.N. Ambassador Bill Richardson feels “cautiously optimistic” about Griner’s release.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.