October 13: Israel’s military orders Gaza City evacuation. El Al to fly on Sabbath to bring Israel reservists home.

Good morning! It’s Friday Oct. 13, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Israel’s military orders civilians to evacuate Gaza City
2. Israel’s El Al to fly home army reservists on Jewish Sabbath
3. Nearly $400K raised as Mary Lou Retton battles rare pneumonia
4. Steve Scalise drops out of speaker’s race
📱 [Trending] this morning
HOW WILL ESCAPE ATTEMPT AFFECT KAITLIN ARMSTRONG’S MURDER CASE?
Armstrong’s trial was set to begin Oct. 30 in Austin, where she faces a first-degree murder charge in Wilson’s death.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NASA is scheduled to launch a robotic spacecraft to the asteroid 16 Psyche, in hopes of learning more about the solar system’s origin.
🔴 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will conclude his visit to the Middle East, where he is expected to meet with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.
🔴 Earnings season gets underway, with JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup reporting their quarterly results.
