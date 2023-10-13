October 13: Israel’s military orders Gaza City evacuation. El Al to fly on Sabbath to bring Israel reservists home.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israel’s retaliation has escalated after Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers launched an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking captive dozens. Heavy Israeli airstrikes on the enclave has killed over 1,200 Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

It's Friday Oct. 13, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: A plane of Israeli flag carrier El Al approaches to land at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

1989: Mary Lou Retton looks on. Mandatory Credit: Ken Levine /Allsport

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks to reporters following a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Armstrong’s trial was set to begin Oct. 30 in Austin, where she faces a first-degree murder charge in Wilson’s death.

Kaitlin Armstrong, a suspect in the murder of pro cyclist Moriah Wilson, was found in possession of a receipt for plastic surgery upon her arrest in June. (Austin Police Department; Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

🔴 NASA is scheduled to launch a robotic spacecraft to the asteroid 16 Psyche, in hopes of learning more about the solar system’s origin.

🔴 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will conclude his visit to the Middle East, where he is expected to meet with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

🔴 Earnings season gets underway, with JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup reporting their quarterly results.

