October 13: Jan. 6 panel focuses on Trump ‘centrality.’ Social Security recipients get big boost.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Oct. 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
In August, about 40% of the United States fell into the moderate to severe drought categories, and 27% of the country was severe to extreme.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NASA astronauts return after six months aboard ISS.
🔴 Poll: Most in U.S. say misinformation spurs extremism and hate.
🔴 Planned Parenthood to offer free vasectomies in Springfield, Missouri, in November.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.