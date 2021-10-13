October 13: US set to reopen land borders. Shatner goes where hundreds have gone before.

This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries. Their launch scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Jeff Bezos used for his own trup three months earlier. (Blue Origin via AP)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated

A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that connects the cities of Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

2. Gabby Petito was strangled to death, coroner says

Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. (Source: Suffolk County Police Department)

3. House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default

FILE – This Sept. 18, 2021, file photo shows the East Front of the U.S, Capitol in Washington. Members of the House are scrambling to Washington to pass a short-term lift of the nation’s debt limit. The vote Tuesday will ensure the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December. House Democrats are expected to have enough votes on their own to ensure that President Joe Biden can sign the bill into law this week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

4. Adults 60+ shouldn’t take aspirin daily to prevent heart attack

A woman holds an aspirin pill in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. According to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force’s preliminary updated advice released on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, older adults without heart disease shouldn’t take daily aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)

To oldly go: Shatner, 90, inspires with real-life space trip

The man known to the world as Captain Kirk finally breached the atmosphere, if only for a few minutes.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden holds a meeting on supply chain bottlenecks.

🔴 Blue Origin launch carries Shatner to space.

🔴 Michael Keaton stars in opioid drama “Dopesick” on Hulu.

