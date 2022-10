Good morning! It’s Friday Oct. 14, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Police respond to the scene of an active shooter in Raleigh, NC (Courtesy: WNCN)

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. (AP)

A video of then-President Donald Trump speaking is displayed as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Alex Wong/Pool Photo via AP)

On Monday, July 18, 2022 relatives and family members arrive on the first day of the sentencing trial for convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Judicial Complex in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, Pool)

WATERBURY, CONNECTICUT – SEPTEMBER 21: InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial on September 21, 2022 in Waterbury, Connecticut. Jones is being sued by several victims’ families for causing emotional and psychological harm after they lost their children in the Sandy Hook massacre. A Texas jury last month ordered Jones to pay $49.3 million to the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, one of 26 students and teachers killed in the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

🔴 Musk investigated by U.S. authorities over deal.

🔴 Secretary of State Blinken hosts Iranian activists at White House.

🔴 NASA ISS crew returns in SpaceX Dragon capsule.

