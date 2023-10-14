October 14: Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate. Jordan clinches speaker nomination in GOP’s second go at the gavel

Good morning! It’s Saturday Oct. 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate
2. Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel
3. Jordan clinches speaker nomination in GOP’s second go at the gavel
4. Medicare Part B premiums to rise by 6 percent in 2024
📱 [Trending] this morning
HOW TO WATCH THE 2023 ‘RING OF FIRE’ SOLAR ECLIPS OVER THE U.S. SATURDAY
Millions will be able to see the phenomenon, but only a handful of cities in the “path of annularity” will see the “ring of fire” created when the moon lines up with the sun, leaving only the burning rim visible.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 An annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central and South America. In the U.S., totality will occur in a path from Oregon to Texas.
🔴 A 24-hour deadline given by Israel for Palestinians to leave the northern Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, will expire.
🔴 Comedian Pete Davidson hosts the first “Saturday Night Live” since the end of the writers strike.
