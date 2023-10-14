October 14: Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate. Jordan clinches speaker nomination in GOP’s second go at the gavel

Updated:

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israel’s retaliation has escalated after Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers launched an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking captive dozens. Heavy Israeli airstrikes on the enclave has killed over 1,200 Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Good morning! It’s Saturday Oct. 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate

Palestinians fleeing from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented evacuation warning to a population of over 1 million people in northern Gaza and Gaza City to seek refuge in the south ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
2. Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu make statements to the media inside The Kirya, which houses the Israeli Ministry of Defense, after their meeting in Tel Aviv, Thursday Oct. 12, 2023. (Jacquelyn Martin, pool/Associated Press)

3. Jordan clinches speaker nomination in GOP’s second go at the gavel

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) speaks to reporters as he leaves House Republican Conference meeting in the Longworth House Office Building on Friday, October 13, 2023 where they discussed the next steps forward for selecting a Speaker of the House.

4. Medicare Part B premiums to rise by 6 percent in 2024

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. Biden is trumpeting Medicare’s new powers to negotiate directly with drugmakers on the cost of prescription medications, but a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that any immediate political boost that Biden gets may be limited. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
📱 [Trending] this morning

HOW TO WATCH THE 2023 ‘RING OF FIRE’ SOLAR ECLIPS OVER THE U.S. SATURDAY

Millions will be able to see the phenomenon, but only a handful of cities in the “path of annularity” will see the “ring of fire” created when the moon lines up with the sun, leaving only the burning rim visible.

(File: Getty)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 An annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central and South America. In the U.S., totality will occur in a path from Oregon to Texas.

🔴 A 24-hour deadline given by Israel for Palestinians to leave the northern Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, will expire.

🔴 Comedian Pete Davidson hosts the first “Saturday Night Live” since the end of the writers strike.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

