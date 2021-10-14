October 14: Search continues for pregnant postal worker. Robin Williams impersonation is transfixing.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Kierra Coles search: Pregnant postal worker vanished 3 years ago
2. Gabby Petito case: Coroner clarifies cause of death
3. Extremist groups are recruiting veterans; House lawmakers want to know why and how
4. Chicago police union head urges cops to defy vaccine mandate
📱 [Trending] this morning
Jamie Costa’s ‘uncanny’ Robin Williams impersonation leaves fans hungry for biopic
Whatever you’re doing right now, pencil in time this morning to watch this. If you’re a fan of Robin Williams to any degree (and you should be), it will give you chills.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden updates COVID-19 response and vaccination program.
🔴 Partially shredded Banksy artwork goes back to auction.
🔴 Weekly unemployment claims report issued.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.