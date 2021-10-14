October 14: Search continues for pregnant postal worker. Robin Williams impersonation is transfixing.

Robin Williams

FILE PHOTO: Actor Robin Williams appears onstage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on April 27, 2006 in New York City.
(Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Kierra Coles search: Pregnant postal worker vanished 3 years ago

Kierra Coles, a postal employee in Chicago, vanished without a trace three years ago.

2. Gabby Petito case: Coroner clarifies cause of death

Gabby Petito was reported missing Sept. 11. (Source: Suffolk County Police Department)

3. Extremist groups are recruiting veterans; House lawmakers want to know why and how

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington. The House panel investigation of the riot at the U.S. Capitol issued sweeping document requests on Friday, Aug. 27, to social media companies, expanding the committee’s investigation as it seeks to examine the events leading to January’s insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

4. Chicago police union head urges cops to defy vaccine mandate

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. Catanzara, the head of the Chicago police officers union, has called on its members to defy the city’s requirement to report their COVID-19 vaccination status by Friday or be placed on unpaid leave. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

Jamie Costa’s ‘uncanny’ Robin Williams impersonation leaves fans hungry for biopic

Whatever you’re doing right now, pencil in time this morning to watch this. If you’re a fan of Robin Williams to any degree (and you should be), it will give you chills.

🔴 President Biden updates COVID-19 response and vaccination program.

🔴 Partially shredded Banksy artwork goes back to auction.

🔴 Weekly unemployment claims report issued.

